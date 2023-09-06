PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lottery winners, including one in the Midstate, will split the $250K jackpot prize from the Tuesday, September 5 drawing.

The three winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets were sold in Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County), Philadelphia, and Ridley Park (Delaware County).

All three tickets matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-8-13-19, to win individual prizes of $83,333.50 less withholding.

Winners can only be identified after prizes have been claimed and tickets validated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date and prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone who has a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 to receive instructions.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 11,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the Tuesday drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.