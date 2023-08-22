(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a Cash 5 jackpot of over $547,000 will be split as two winning tickets were sold in Allegheny and Dauphin Counties from the Monday, August 21 drawing.

The lottery says that each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 4-11-19-31-37 to win individual prizes of $273,914 less applicable withholding.

The winning Dauphin County ticket was sold at the Speedway at 6821 Paxton Street in Harrisburg. The winning Allegheny County ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle, located at 9805 McKnight Road in Pittsburgh. Both stores earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

The lottery says that More than 16,400 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.