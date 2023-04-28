HUMMELSTOWN, PA. (WHTM) — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $530,000 was sold in Dauphin County from the Thursday, April 27 drawing.

According to the lottery, the ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot prize of $530,000. The store where the ticket was sold, Turkey Hill located at 240 Hershey Road in Hummelstown, earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the lottery, more than 28,200 other Match 6 tickets also won prizes in the drawing, and players are reminded to check every ticket, every time they play.

Recently, a Match 6 ticket worth $6.6 million was sold in Lancaster County for the Tuesday, April 25 drawing.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 Lotto tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.