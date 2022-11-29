HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings each with two $50,000 prizes, and one of the winning tickets for the second weekly drawing was sold in Dauphin County.

The two tickets, matching numbers 00054550 and 00076252, were sold between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21.

The winning Dauphin County ticket was sold at Steve’s General Store on Elizabethtown Road in Hershey, and the second winner was sold at a Turkey Hill on N. Second Street in Shamokin, Northumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Players can check whether they have a winning ticket by scanning it with the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery app or at a Lottery retailer.

Millionaire Raffle winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office to claim their $50,000 prize in person; it cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail, the lottery noted.

The Millionaire Raffle culminates in a drawing on Jan. 7, 2023. Players including winners should keep their Millionaire Raffle tickets until then because it is possible for a ticket to win in an earlier drawing and in the Jan. 7 drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.