LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky online Pennsylvania Lottery winner from Lebanon County took home a prize worth nearly $300,000.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, was awarded to a player from Lebanon County.

Premier Jackpot is an internet instant game that has one progressive jackpot. While playing the game, you are given a chance to reveal a multiplier up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the premier bonus game.

You can play PA Lottery online games on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. If you are interested in purchasing Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets, you can purchase them at palottery.com or by using the Pennsylvania Lottery app.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania is one of 14 U.S. states to sell lottery products online.