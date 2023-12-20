PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An online prize worth $126,008.40 was won by a Pennsylvania Lottery player in Perry County.

The winner had cashed in playing MONOPOLY Property Payout “a connect-style internet instant game with one High Rise progressive jackpot.”

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on most internet devices through the PA Lottery app. Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that sells online lottery products after launching in May 2018.

Players must be 18 or older and can call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.