DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 has been sold by a retailer in Dauphin County.

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-25-27-53-66, and the red Powerball 5 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding from the September 11 drawing.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The ticket was sold at Turkey Hill, 12 North Harrisburg St. in Oberlin. The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes have been claimed and validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners who purchased tickets from a lottery retailer should immediately sign the back of their tickets and online winnings will automatically appear in a player’s account after a claim has been processed.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 43,200 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes in the drawing. More than 10,200 tickets were purchased with Power Play, and more than 4,900 were purchased with Double Play.

Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $550 million, or $266 million cash. The next drawing will be on Wednesday, September 13.

Players can go to palottery.com for more information.