CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Tuesday, April 4 that a lottery retailer in Franklin County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday, April 3 drawing.

The ticket that was sold matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball: 16-30-31-54-68, and the red Powerball 1.

The retailer, Money Saver Discount located at 36 South Main Street in Chambersburg, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $170 million, or $90.4 million cash. The next drawing is on Wednesday, April 5.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.

