MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Monday morning that a retailer in Lancaster County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday, July 15 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-9-43-55-57, and the red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier draw was two; without the $1 Power Play, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a GIANT Food store in Elizabethtown sold the winning ticket and will receive a $500 bonus.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said more than 181,500 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes in the drawing including more than 37,100 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 15,300 tickets purchased with Double Play.

The lottery says all players should check their tickets every time.

The next drawing is tonight, July 17, and the Powerball jackpot currently has an estimated annuity value of $900 million, or $465.1 million cash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pennsylvania Lottery players can purchase tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find retailers in their area by visiting the lottery website and using the Find a Retailer tool.