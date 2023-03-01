MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $125,973.73 on the online game Ca$tle Quest, to a player from Franklin County.

Ca$tle Quest features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. The gameplay features a chance to multiply any prize won up to 10 times, and a chance to activate two different bonus games.

PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Online players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life®, Match 6 Lotto, and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.

In Pennsylvania, help is provided by experts at the Problem Gambling Helpline or 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Players can also reach out via the website Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, where they can access the helpline by phone, text, or chat.