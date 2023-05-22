FAWN GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Monday that a Match 6 ticket worth $1,140,000 was sold in York County from the Saturday, May 20 drawing.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 8-10-12-18-21-47, to win the $1,140,000 million prize.

The lottery states that Rutter’s located at 69 West Main Street in Fawn Grove, earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

More than 44,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The lottery says players should check every ticket, every time.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have two options to purchase their Match 6 Lotto tickets: online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.