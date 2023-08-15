CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Cumberland County for the Monday, Aug. 14 drawing.

The Lottery states that the ticket matched four of the five white balls, 32-34-37-39-47, as well as the red Powerball, 3, to win the $100,000. The Power Play option was chosen when the ticket was purchased.

The Giant located at 255 South Spring Garden Street in Carlisle earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

According to the lottery, more than 26,000 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated value of $236 million, or $116 million cash, for the next drawing which will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16.