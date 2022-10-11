ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket that was sold in Dauphin County won $100,000 in the Monday, Oct. 10, drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-6-11-17-22, and the red Powerball, 11, to win big, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. It was sold at a Walmart on Kocher Lane in Elizabethville, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back, and online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

More information about how to file a claim can be found here.

One other winning ticket worth $250,000 was sold in York County.

More than 28,800 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery release.