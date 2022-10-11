ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket that was sold in Dauphin County won $100,000 in the Monday, Oct. 10, drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-6-11-17-22, and the red Powerball, 11, to win big, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. It was sold at a Walmart on Kocher Lane in Elizabethville, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back, and online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.
More information about how to file a claim can be found here.
One other winning ticket worth $250,000 was sold in York County.
More than 28,800 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery release.