LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A retailer in Lebanon County sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $500,000 for the Saturday, May 27 drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket matched all five balls drawn, 21-28-31-48-49, but not the Double Play Powerball number 18.

The retailer, Top Star Express located at 299 West Lincoln Avenue in Myerstown has earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 30,500 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,400 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 3,700 tickets purchased with Double Play, which is according to the lottery.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $239 million, or $121.5 million cash, for the next drawing on May 31.