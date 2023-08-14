LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — A Cash 5 ticket with the Quick Cash Jackpot that was worth $600,000 was sold for the Saturday, August 12 drawing in Lancaster County.
According to the lottery, the ticket matched all five balls drawn, 13-16-27-30-32 to win the $600,000 less withholding. The Sheetz located at 4010 Columbia Avenue in Columbia earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.
According to the lottery, more than 14,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are advised they should check every ticket, every time.