DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $860,000 was sold in Dauphin County.

The ticket, drawn on July 26, correctly matched all six winning numbers, 11-21-28-31-34-43, to win the $860,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, that ticket was sold at Penn National Race Course, located at 720 Bow Creek Road in Grantville.

Penn National Race Course also earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should be immediately signed on the back. Winning tickets that were purchased online will show up in a player’s account after the claim has been processed, according to the lottery.

Players can go to palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 30,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. All players should check every ticket, every time.