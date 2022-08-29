YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding.

The winning tickets were sold by:

Philly Donut, 6518 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia;

Sheetz, 2008 Route 611, Swiftwater, Monroe County;

Carroll Motor Fuels, 62 North Main St., Stewartstown, York County;

Sheetz, 2120 Blinker Parkway, DuBois, Clearfield County; and

Mt. Washington Shop ‘N Save, 125 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

More than 41,800 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back and online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481 or visit the Pennsylvania Lottery website for more information about how to file a claim.