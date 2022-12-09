MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday that the winning raffle ticket numbers were drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of a fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The two winning tickets, 00194588 and 00185202 were randomly drawn from among more than 55,000 Millionaire Raffle tickets sold between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5. The ticket that was sold in Cumberland County was sold at Karn’s, located at 1023 State Street in Lemoyne.

The other ticket was sold in Blair County.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the PA Lottery’s Official App or at a lottery retailer.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings.