YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that the winning ticket numbers drawn from a raffle that awards two prizes of $50,000 were sold in York and Northampton Counties.

The prizes are part of a weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 6, 2024, drawing.

The winning ticket numbers were randomly drawn from among more than 52,000 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov 28 and Dec. 4.

The winning tickets were sold at Sheetz, 1191 Carlisle St. in Hanover, York County, and Friendly Food Mart, 4209 William Penn Highway in Easton, Northampton County.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, you can scan it using the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery App or at a lottery retailer.

