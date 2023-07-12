YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis visited York on Wednesday, highlighting efforts to fight gun violence.

This is part of his “Safer Communities” tour where he talks about local violence prevention work funded by the state.

In York, city and police officials have started several programs, particularly after the city’s most violent year in 2022.

“York is doing phenomenal work because they’re reaching folks on the ground where they’re at and they’re trying to address the root causes that lead to violence like poverty, like access to a quality education, like access to workforce development, all the things that we’re focused on developing all across our Commonwealth,” Davis said.

Davis also talked about the budget, which includes $40 million for violence intervention and prevention for communities like York.