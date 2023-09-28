JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to kill a sheriff’s deputy featured on the TV show “On Patrol” Live” has been arrested in Lebanon County.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Jason Senseman messaged a social media account for the television show stating “I would kill Royce James,” a Volusia deputy featured on the show.

The sheriff’s office says the message was preceded by others stating “I am not scared of killing anyone” and “some of your officers are worthy of death.”

“On Patrol: Live” notified officials on Sunday and detectives in Florida contacted Pennsylvania State Police.

Volusia Sheriff’s Deputy Royce James and Sheriff Chitwood; Courtesy Volusia Sheriff’s Office

Senseman was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on September 27 in Jonestown where the sheriff’s office says he admitted to sending messages through Facebook Messenger.

The sheriff’s office says Senseman “indicated he did send the messages while watching the show and drinking, and that no one else uses his phone or his Facebook account.”

Senseman has been charged with making a written threat to kill and will be extradited to Volusia County.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy James and Sheriff Chitwood plan to meet Senseman before transport to the Volusia County Branch Jail.