EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Reading man has been arrested after police said he assaulted a sports official during a game.

According to the East Cocalico Township Police, the incident took place at Cocalico High School at around 7:43 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Officers were called to a youth football game for a parent who allegedly walked onto the field during an injured time out. The parent, identified as 42-year-old Keinan Clayter, allegedly began yelling and swearing at the opposing team’s coaches.

Police then said that a sports official attempted to de-escalate the situation. This was when Clayter allegedly pushed and hit the official.

Police note that Clayter fled before officers arrived, but that an off-duty officer was able to obtain Clayter’s information and provide it to the responding officers. Clayter awaits preliminary arraignment at this time.

This comes after several Pennsylvania lawmakers proposed legislation that would make harassing sports officials, such as umpires and referees, illegal. Legislation was introduced by Representative Anita Astorino Kulik (D-Allegheny) back in January 2023.

A second bill introduced by State Senator Jimmy Dillon overwhelmingly passed the State Senate on Oct. 25, 2023.