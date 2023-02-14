WEST GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chester County man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a family and assaulting a State Trooper.

According to State Police, a Trooper responded to a domestic incident on February 10 around 11:26 p.m. The female victim reported Andrue Weber shoved her into a washing machine but no injuries were sustained.

Troopers advised Weber he would be cited for harassment and cleared the scene.

Approximately an hour later, State Police say they returned after the victim reported Weber was making threats to kill her and her family.

Weber was arrested by State Police for terroristic threats and was being placed in a patrol vehicle when he allegedly spit in a Troopers face and eyes.

Weber was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, disorderly conduct for fighting, and harassment. He was released after posting $25,000 bail, according to court records.