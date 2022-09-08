EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on sex crime charges involving a child.

According to East Hempfield Township Police, Raymond Lin of Jenkintown was charged after an alleged incident involving a 15-year-old female. Police say the alleged incident happened on January 6, 2022, at the Days Inn on Hempland Road.

On September 1, Abington Township Police took Lin into custody and turned him over to East Hempfield Township Police.

Lin, 21, has been charged with two counts of indecent deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, one count of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of statutory sexual assault, and one count of corruption of minors.

Court records show Lin posted $70,000 bail on September 2 after being transported to Lancaster County Prison.