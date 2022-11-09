PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pavel Belous, a 38-year-old Philadelphia man, was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in state prison on Nov. 9, in connection with the kidnapping and attempted murder of an 18-year-old in Upper Southampton Township.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Belous kidnapped the 18-year-old victim and then forced him at knifepoint to drive to an ATM. Belous threatened to kill the victim and his mother as well, police say.

The victim was able to escape after stabbing Belous with a Boy Scout knife, leaving Belous paralyzed.

Belous entered an open guilty plea in March of 2022 for two counts of attempted homicide, one count of kidnapping, robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and possession of an instrument of crime.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The 18-year-old victim claimed that Belous followed him for approximately an hour on March 11, 2021, before Belous put him at knifepoint in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

Belous followed the victim to three locations, driving with his lights off to avoid detection. Belous then put a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded money, the victim gave Belous $18, which was not enough. Belous then made the victim drive to an ATM, where he took out $450.

The DA’s office says Belous then removed his face covering and threatened to kill the victim because he could now identify him. Belous ordered the victim drive home to get more money.

When they arrived at the victim’s home, the DA’s office says Belous threatened to kill the victim, his mother, and burn the house down.

In the end, the victim stabbed Belous in the back with his Boy Scout knife, leaving Belous paralyzed. The victim ran inside his house and called 911, and police found Belous hiding in the victim’s car and arrested him.

Belous was sentenced to four consecutive 10-20 year sentences, totaling 40-80 years in state prison. Belous also paid $2,100 in restitution.

Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon said Belous’ actions were atypical compared to other attempted homicides. “This was a premeditated attack, a hunt,” he said.

“This defendant committed a level of violence against his victim that we’re only familiar with in horror movies,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “Were it not for his victim’s courage and quick thinking, I firmly believe that this defendant would have continued his killing rampage.”

The Upper Southampton Police Department, led by Detective Anthony Marseglia, handled the investigation. Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon prosecuted this case.