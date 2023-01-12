CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, a Camp Hill man will now register as a sex offender after being charged with sex crimes involving a child.

Benjamin Banks of Camp Hill was sentenced on Jan. 10, when he appeared before Judge Peck. He was charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, a First-Degree Felony, according to the Cumberland County DA’s office.

Banks was sentenced to incarceration in a state correctional facility for 12 to 24 years, followed by a consecutive term of three years of probation, says the Cumberland County DA’s office.

The Cumberland County DA’s office also stated that Banks was deemed a Sexually Violent Predator, which requires him to register as a sex offender, undergo monthly counseling, notify the community about his status, and undergo regular check-ins with the Pennsylvania State Police for the rest of his life.

The Lower Allen Township Police Department conducted the investigation, and it was revealed that Banks subjected the 8-year-old victim to Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

During the sentencing, the victim’s family spoke on behalf of the victim, stating that the victim will has lifelong trauma from Bank’s crimes. The family also noted the victim’s bravery and resiliency.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski prosecuted the case while working with the victim and their family.