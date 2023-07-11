MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a business suffered more than $190,000 in losses after copper wire was stolen in Dauphin County.

State Police in Lykens say between Jan. 13-17 someone damaged agricultural equipment owned by Sterman Masser Inc. Copper wire stolen during the incident was then sold to area recycling businesses.

State Police say the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office approved felony charges against Corey Umberger of Northumberland County including theft by unlawful taking, agricultural vandalism, theft of secondary metal, and criminal mischief.

Umberger is wanted in this case and has additional arrest warrants from other agencies. He’s believed to be in the northern Dauphin, western Schuylkill, or southern Northumberland County areas, according to State Police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 8911 or State Police at 717-362-8700.

State Police say additional arrests of others involved are forthcoming.