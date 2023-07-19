DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Music teachers from across the state are giving back to the Harrisburg community.

The educators are in the capital city for a Pennsylvania Music Educators Conference and also volunteering with the Harrisburg Symphony and the Whitaker Center.

The help organizing and cleaning can make a big difference.

Tina Bennett, Past President of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association said, “We know what this life is like because we do productions in our own school districts and things like that, so getting help is so valuable. There’s no time for organization, we’re here to help with the organization of all.”

This is the third time the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association has hosted a day of service. The group previously hosted one in Reading.