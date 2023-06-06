HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Pennsylvania National Guard members were at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg to highlight their work.

The Pennsylvania National Guard is the nation’s third-largest guard with 18,000 members. Now in 2023, it is celebrating its partnership with the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

This is the 30th anniversary of the State Partnership Program and Pennsylvania was one of the first states in the National Guard to partner with a foreign country in this capacity.

During that 30-year period the National Guard has done over 800 security cooperation engagements.