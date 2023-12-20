(WHTM) – Pennsylvania National Guard service members and veterans in need are receiving a real Christmas tree this year thanks to the work of National Guard members at Fort Indiantown Gap.

Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General-Army, Brig. Gen. Laura A. McHugh says while attending the “Trees for Troops” kickoff event last year she learned that none of the trees would be going to Pennsylvania service members. Instead, the Pennsylvania-grown trees would be shipped across the country to active-duty military members.

To support military members and their families in Pennsylvania, McHugh helped lead the initiative now known as “PA Trees 4 PA Heroes.”

“I want to be very clear, I don’t want to take anything away from ‘Trees for Troops,’ a great program that provides a valuable service for service members,” McHugh said. “But there has to be a way that we can take care of those who are in need here at home, within the commonwealth.”

The initiative was a collaborative effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Veterans Affairs, the Pennsylvania National Guard, and the Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association.

“We’re a pretty willing group of people,” said Chris Arader, of Arader Tree Service. “For what you do for us, we’ve got your back!”

Organizers collected, screened, and vetted the names of nearly 200 veterans and Guard members from across the state who are experiencing financial hardship and could not purchase a real tree this year.

Soldiers with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 228th Motor Transportation Battalion gather Christmas trees from supporting farms across central Pennsylvania and transport them to a centralized location for easy distribution to veterans and Pennsylvania National Guard service members as part of the PA Trees 4 PA Heroes program. (Courtesy Photo by Wayne Hall)

Soldiers with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 228th Motor Transportation Battalion gather Christmas trees from supporting farms across central Pennsylvania and transport them to a centralized location for easy distribution to veterans and Pennsylvania National Guard service members as part of the PA Trees 4 PA Heroes program. (Courtesy Photo)

Soldiers with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 228th Motor Transportation Battalion gather Christmas trees from supporting farms across central Pennsylvania and transport them to a centralized location for easy distribution to veterans and Pennsylvania National Guard service members as part of the PA Trees 4 PA Heroes program. (Courtesy Photo Joint Force Headquarters – Pennsylvania National Guard)

Twelve growers contributed to this years PA Trees 4 PA Heroes project: Geissler Tree Farms in Leesport; TLC Tree Farm in Hegins; Arader Farm in Collegeville; Hague’s Christmas Trees in Hatfield; Hozak Farms in Clinton; Lehigh Gorge Nursery in Weatherly; Cypher’s Christmas Trees in Butler; McCurdy’s Tree Farm in Dillsburg; Pinecrest Tree Farms in New Ringgold; Hill Tree Farms in Lehighton; Halabura Farms in Orwigsburg; and JC Hill Farm in New Ringgold.

Pennsylvania tree growers also supplied nearly 1,000 trees that supported Trees for Troops.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of these growers,” McHugh said. “I look forward to working with them as we continue to further develop this program in the future.”