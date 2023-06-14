(WHTM) — Nursing homes and long-term care facilities were among the biggest budget winners last year as they secured huge funding increases. On Wednesday, they were back at the Capitol asking for another boost, insisting their needs continue to outpace the cash.

“Respect us, protect us, pay us,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the PA Health Care Association.

A rally at the state Capitol was a red flag for a graying Pennsylvania.

“We have an access to care crisis in Pennsylvania. We have a workforce crisis in Pennsylvania, and that has led to nursing home sales, reorganizations and ultimately closures. That’s not good for our aging population,” Shamberg added.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

A recently released state government report says Pennsylvania’s senior population will nearly double by 2030, whether the state is ready or not.

“It’s not that far away. We’re looking and it is barreling down at us and we are running out of track,” Shamberg said.

“I can honestly say I am more afraid now than I was on April 1, 2020,” said Noelle Kovaleski, a nursing home administrator.

Kovaleski says the pandemic was terrible, but the worker shortage is worse. Facilities across the state have available beds but can’t put seniors in them.

“It goes back to staffing. We don’t have the staff to care for the upcoming baby boomers that are coming,” said Kovaleski. “So this is going to continue with the staffing crisis in the staffing mandates. This is going to continue to get worse.”

Homes want higher reimbursements from the state to hire more people and pay their employees better, and they have bipartisan support.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Ideally we must care for our own family but if we can’t it’s great to have these people to do the hard work,” said Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin/Cumberland Counties).

“As lawmakers, we must stand up with you and work towards a better goal,” added Majority Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler (R).

After years of flat funding, nursing homes got a whopping 17 percent boost last year. However, that money came with stricter staff-to-patient ratios that required facilities to hire even more.

Now, they’re seeking an additional $100 million on top.

“That was about survival of long-term care in Pennsylvania. Today and moving forward, it’s about sustainable building. Can we continue our mission?” said Shamberg.

The first of the patient-to-staff ratios that were enacted last year take effect July 1, 2023.