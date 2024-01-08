HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Monday that nearly $500,000 in Pa Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants have been awarded to 47 organizations in 24 counties around the Commonwealth.
PA Farm Bill Ag and Youth Grants provide direct funding of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs, and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations. The grants also help those with programs that benefit youth or promote agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer networking.
The following Midstate organizations have been awarded grants, as quoted in the release:
Cumberland County
- West Shore School District — Apiary Education in the West Shore, $6,143
- Big Spring School District, $7,500
- Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation — Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab Program, $25,000
Cumberland and Dauphin Counties
- Harrisburg University — Improving Food Security through CEA Education in Urban School Districts, $7,416
Lancaster County
- Elizabethtown Community Fair, $6,750
- Elizabethtown Area School District, $17,836
- The Edible Classroom — Spring Garden Program Supplies, $7,452
- Pequea Valley School District — Pequea Valley Hydroponics, $7,500
- Conestoga Valley School District — Controlled Environment Agriculture with Reverse Osmosis, $7,404
- Thaddeus Stevens Foundation — Agriculture Education and Workforce Development on Diesel Agriculture Equipment, $7,500
- Millersville University of Pennsylvania — Sustainable Agriculture Design Competition, $7,499
Lebanon County
- Eastern Lebanon County School District — Widefield Zoom Stereo Microscopes, $3,826
Perry County
- LEAF Project, Youth-Directed No Till Program, $7,500
- Greenwood School District — Ag Mechanization Safety and Operation Enhancement, $24,700
“To meet increasingly complex challenges tied to climate and marketplace changes, and rapidly evolving technology, Pennsylvania’s agriculture employers need innovative problem-solvers,” Secretary Redding said. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to making sure young people have the freedom to choose their own paths, and the preparation to pursue the opportunities ahead of them. These grants feed the hungry minds of those who will feed us tomorrow.”