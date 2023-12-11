HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you plan to get insurance coverage through Pennie, which is the state’s health and dental marketplace, time is running out.

The deadline to sign up is on Friday, Dec. 15 if you want coverage starting on Jan. 1. The monthly cost for coverage is based on income. This means those who make less money will pay less for coverage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Any Pennsylvanian without health coverage should visit pennie.com before Dec. 15 to start the new year with peace of mind and protection. If you wait until you need medical care, it will be too late to enroll,” said Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley. “Pennie makes sure health plans will financially protect Pennsylvanians in the case of illness or injury. Enrolling in coverage is the best way to make sure you are protected in 2024.”

During the open enrollment period, residents can apply, shop, and enroll in coverage from top insurance companies. All health plans offered through Pennie have comprehensive coverage, which includes care for pre-existing conditions and many free preventive screenings and vaccines.

Officials say that currently, nine in ten enrollees qualify and save more than $500 a month on average

To apply for coverage as well as more information can be found by clicking here.