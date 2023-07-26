YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Mosquito Control program and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are teaming up to get rid of mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to York County officials, the teams have responded and are taking measures to control the situation.

“The safety and well-being of our residents are our top priorities,” said Lee Graybill, administrator at the York County Mosquito Control Program. “Upon discovering the presence of West Nile virus in mosquito pools, we immediately activated our response protocol in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to mitigate any potential risks.”

The effort of the organizations includes enhanced surveillance and monitoring in affected areas, and strategic mosquito control measures.

Residents are urged to follow these essential precautions:

Use EPA-approved insect repellents when spending time outdoors, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants to minimize exposed skin.

Eliminate standing water in and around their properties to prevent mosquito breeding.

For the latest up-to-date information regarding the situation, click here.

Other counties that have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Midstate include Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lancaster.