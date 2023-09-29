(WHTM) – Millions of people wear glasses or use contacts around the world, and after today there could be more.

Pennsylvania Optometric Association partnered with the Salvation Army to give 200 adults and children free exams and if needed free prescription glasses.

All to help those people with vision impairment get the care they need.

Richard Christoph, Optometrist, Pennsylvania Optometric Association said, “It lots of eye conditions that dont have symptoms the early stages, things like Glaucoma where you wouldn’t know you had the problem until you’ve lost your vision, then we can’t get it back. So if we can find those things early we can prevent them from happening.”

Every day billions of people rely on their eyes to complete daily tasks, and taking tests like these reminds you of how healthy your vision is.