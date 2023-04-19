CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The New Cumberland Borough Police Department says they’re “encouraging a benign #420 day” and offering special services to residents on a day recognized in cannabis culture.

The department says they are willing to check any “product” for free that residents want to bring by the station.

“For your troubles you will get a regular size bag of Doritos,” said the department.

Police also said if someone wants to “turn in your dealer” they’ll give you a family size bag of Doritos.

“With that being said, if you need help with substance abuse issues, please contact Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission cumberrydanda@cumberlandcountypa.gov for assistance,” said the department.

According to Time, April 20 in cannabis culture began in Marin County, California in 1971 when five students would meet at 4:20 p.m. to smoke marijuana.