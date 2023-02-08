PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With Super Bowl weekend coming up, lots of people will be enjoying the festivities. Police want to remind everyone who plans on drinking alcohol to not get behind the wheel.

Pennsylvania State Police and many local police departments are planning extra patrols and checkpoints, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

National statistics show that anywhere from one-third to half of all traffic deaths on Super Bowl Sundays are caused by driving under the influence.