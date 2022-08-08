PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball® 3, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Online winning will automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.

Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.