PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball® 3, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.
Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Online winning will automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.
To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.
Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.