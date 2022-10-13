HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania protected 2,046 acres, across 24 farms and 10 counties, from future development on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The newly preserved farms are in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Wyoming, and York Counties.

With the newly protected land, Pennsylvania has officially protected 6,118 farms that total 616,713 acres in 58 counties.

Farms preserved today and dollars invested, by county:

Berks County – Total investment – $923,414, state – $878,389, county – $45,025

The Mark B. Latshaw Farm, District Twp., a 180-acre crop farm

The David A. Yost Farm, Upper Tulpehocken Twp., a 122-acre crop farm

The Peter A. and LeAnne L. Zettlemoyer Farm, a 59-acre crop and livestock farm

Bucks County – Total investment – $1,395,440, state – $585,600, county -$558,600, township -$528,775, nonprofit – $62,810

The Jeffrey L. and Darlene M. Heackock Farm, Bedminster Twp., a 30-acre crop farm

The John M. and Kathryn A. Hunsberger Farm, Bedminster Twp., a 63-acre crop farm

Cumberland County – Total investment – $467,204, state – $9,347, county – $117,532, township – $340,325

The Thomas D. Moyer Farm #1, Silver Spring Twp., a 118-acre crop farm

Dauphin County – Total investment – $832,861, state only

Bechtel Farms, Halifax, a 123-acre crop farm

The Eli L. and Sadie M. King Farm, Mifflin Twp., a 93-acre crop and livestock farm

The John Neagley Farm, Washington Twp., a 165-acre crop farm

The Darryl Rode Farm, Halifax, a 62-acre crop farm

The Gerald F .and Linda K. Wiest Farm #2, Lykens, a 39-acre crop farm

Lancaster County – Total investment – $1,574,265, state only

The Benjamin Joel and Alisha Danae Nissley Farm, Mt. Joy, a 130-acre crop and livestock farm

The Fred L. and Connie L. Ranck Farm #1, Strasburg, a 33-acre crop farm

The Fred L. and Connie L. Ranck Farm #2, Strasburg, a 111-acre crop farm

The Matthew K. and Kelly L. Wiker Farm, Martic Twp., a 123-acre crop farm

Lehigh County – Total investment – $366,371, state – $356,371, county – $5,000, township – $5,000

The Michael G. and Karin M. Bowman Farm, Heidelberg Twp., a 26-acre crop farm

The Adam B. and Amanda L. Dietrich Farm, Lynn Twp., a 44-acre crop farm

Montgomery County – Total investment – $281,181, state – $278,471, county – $2,710

The Gregory H. Moser Farm #1, Douglass Twp., a 30-acre crop farm

Northampton County – Total investment – $466,534, state – $21,777, county – $227,100, township – $197,657

The Moore Township #5 Farm, a 43-acre crop farm

The Walter M. Jr. and Melody A. Schlegel Farm, Plainfield Twp., a 40-acre crop farm

Wyoming County – Total investment – $155,763, state – $92,381, county – $63,382

The Robert and Laura Faux Farm #1, a 77-acre crop and livestock farm

York County – Total investment – $1,001,978, state – $775,583, county – $226,395

The Robert B. and Judy K. Burchett Farm #4, Chanceford Twp., a 104-acre crop farm

The Lydia M. Manifold Farm #2, East Hopewell Twp., an 84-acre crop farm

The John W. Marsteller, Jr. Farm #1, Hopewell Twp., a 149-acre crop farm

“Every dollar spent protecting prime farmland from development is an investment in our economy, our environment, our quality of life, and our ability to feed Pennsylvania’s families and economy,” said Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding.

When landowners sell their land’s development rights, they ensure that their farms will never be converted into residential, commercial, or industrial use. Farm owners sometimes sell their land below market value, donate extra land, or agree to conservation efforts on their property to leverage government funding, preserving family farms.

“Preserving land resources is one of the most important investments we make together, across every level of government, hand in hand with farm families investing to guard their legacy of daily hard work and sacrifice to feed us all,” Redding added.

Since 1988, Pennsylvania has invested more than $1.6 billion to protect “open, green spaces” for food production.

Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program recently received a $7.85 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Regional Conservation Partnership Program.