HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania protected 2,046 acres, across 24 farms and 10 counties, from future development on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The newly preserved farms are in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Wyoming, and York Counties.
With the newly protected land, Pennsylvania has officially protected 6,118 farms that total 616,713 acres in 58 counties.
Farms preserved today and dollars invested, by county:
Berks County – Total investment – $923,414, state – $878,389, county – $45,025
- The Mark B. Latshaw Farm, District Twp., a 180-acre crop farm
- The David A. Yost Farm, Upper Tulpehocken Twp., a 122-acre crop farm
- The Peter A. and LeAnne L. Zettlemoyer Farm, a 59-acre crop and livestock farm
Bucks County – Total investment – $1,395,440, state – $585,600, county -$558,600, township -$528,775, nonprofit – $62,810
- The Jeffrey L. and Darlene M. Heackock Farm, Bedminster Twp., a 30-acre crop farm
- The John M. and Kathryn A. Hunsberger Farm, Bedminster Twp., a 63-acre crop farm
Cumberland County – Total investment – $467,204, state – $9,347, county – $117,532, township – $340,325
- The Thomas D. Moyer Farm #1, Silver Spring Twp., a 118-acre crop farm
Dauphin County – Total investment – $832,861, state only
- Bechtel Farms, Halifax, a 123-acre crop farm
- The Eli L. and Sadie M. King Farm, Mifflin Twp., a 93-acre crop and livestock farm
- The John Neagley Farm, Washington Twp., a 165-acre crop farm
- The Darryl Rode Farm, Halifax, a 62-acre crop farm
- The Gerald F .and Linda K. Wiest Farm #2, Lykens, a 39-acre crop farm
Lancaster County – Total investment – $1,574,265, state only
- The Benjamin Joel and Alisha Danae Nissley Farm, Mt. Joy, a 130-acre crop and livestock farm
- The Fred L. and Connie L. Ranck Farm #1, Strasburg, a 33-acre crop farm
- The Fred L. and Connie L. Ranck Farm #2, Strasburg, a 111-acre crop farm
- The Matthew K. and Kelly L. Wiker Farm, Martic Twp., a 123-acre crop farm
Lehigh County – Total investment – $366,371, state – $356,371, county – $5,000, township – $5,000
- The Michael G. and Karin M. Bowman Farm, Heidelberg Twp., a 26-acre crop farm
- The Adam B. and Amanda L. Dietrich Farm, Lynn Twp., a 44-acre crop farm
Montgomery County – Total investment – $281,181, state – $278,471, county – $2,710
- The Gregory H. Moser Farm #1, Douglass Twp., a 30-acre crop farm
Northampton County – Total investment – $466,534, state – $21,777, county – $227,100, township – $197,657
- The Moore Township #5 Farm, a 43-acre crop farm
- The Walter M. Jr. and Melody A. Schlegel Farm, Plainfield Twp., a 40-acre crop farm
Wyoming County – Total investment – $155,763, state – $92,381, county – $63,382
- The Robert and Laura Faux Farm #1, a 77-acre crop and livestock farm
York County – Total investment – $1,001,978, state – $775,583, county – $226,395
- The Robert B. and Judy K. Burchett Farm #4, Chanceford Twp., a 104-acre crop farm
- The Lydia M. Manifold Farm #2, East Hopewell Twp., an 84-acre crop farm
- The John W. Marsteller, Jr. Farm #1, Hopewell Twp., a 149-acre crop farm
“Every dollar spent protecting prime farmland from development is an investment in our economy, our environment, our quality of life, and our ability to feed Pennsylvania’s families and economy,” said Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding.
When landowners sell their land’s development rights, they ensure that their farms will never be converted into residential, commercial, or industrial use. Farm owners sometimes sell their land below market value, donate extra land, or agree to conservation efforts on their property to leverage government funding, preserving family farms.
“Preserving land resources is one of the most important investments we make together, across every level of government, hand in hand with farm families investing to guard their legacy of daily hard work and sacrifice to feed us all,” Redding added.
Since 1988, Pennsylvania has invested more than $1.6 billion to protect “open, green spaces” for food production.
Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program recently received a $7.85 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Regional Conservation Partnership Program.