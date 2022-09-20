PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has been awarded $240 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for water infrastructure improvements.

The funding, awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency, is dedicated to helping communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution and safeguard vital waterways.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The infrastructure law dedicated more than $50 billion to the EPA to improve drinking, waste, and stormwater infrastructure.

“All communities need access to clean, reliable, safe water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resources from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.”

According to the EPA, there are still 6 to 10 million lead services lines in cities and towns across the country.