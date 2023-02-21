(WHTM) — Wrestling is the fastest-growing sport for girls in the United States.

In Pennsylvania, it has taken several years to reach an important milestone. There are now 100 schools in the Commonwealth with girls wrestling programs.

The 100 school mark means the PIAA can officially sanction the sport, but the fight won’t stop here.

“Right now. Please don’t stop. Please don’t stop pushing. One hundred isn’t the end with 472 schools having wrestling in our state. There is room for more,” said Robert Lombardi, PIAA executive director.

The athletes are excited about the growing sport as well.

“I love wrestling because it made me more responsible in school and keeps me motivated to stay consistent. It brings out confidence and girls and shows that we can do anything. Our girl’s wrestling team is special because we are a group of diverse girls that love and support each other like we are family,” said Liana Samuel, a J.P. McCaskey wrestler.