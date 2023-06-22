HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is one step closer to expanding a ban on texting while driving.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Senate voted to approve a bill that says drivers cannot use their phones for almost any activity while driving.

The bill includes phone use while sitting in traffic or at a stoplight.

The exceptions are calling 911, answering a phone call or changing a song — as long as you only have to press one button.

The bill now heads to the House for consideration.