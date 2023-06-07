HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate unanimously passed a law regarding the regulation of outdated frozen desserts in the Commonwealth.

Senate Bill 152, which was passed alongside Senate Bill 361, which would add one additional judge to the Huntingdon County, Northumberland County, Chester County, Columbia County, Montour County, and Butler County Courts of Common Pleas, was introduced by Senator Judy Ward (R).

Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R), Senator Pat Stefano (R), Senator Doug Mastriano (R), Senator Scott Martin (R) and Senator Scott Hutchinson (R) also backed the bills.

Senate Bill 152, which is referred to as the Frozen Dessert Law and repeals a bill from 1965, deems “frozen desserts” as “ice cream, frozen custard, French ice cream, French custard ice cream, artificially sweetened ice cream, artificially sweetened ice milk, ice milk, freezer made milkshakes, fruit sherbet, water ice, quiescently frozen confection, quiescently frozen dairy confection, whipped cream confection, bisque tortoni, mellorine frozen desserts as all such products are commonly known, together with any mix used in such frozen desserts and any products which are similar in appearance, odor, or taste to such products or are prepared or frozen as such products are customarily prepared or frozen, whether made with dairy or non-dairy products.”

The Frozen Dessert Law Repeal also prohibits any adulteration of frozen desserts and requires thorough sanitation within frozen dessert plants with the purpose of promoting honesty and fair dealing for consumers and fair competition between manufacturers and distributers.

“Pennsylvania has a robust system of food safety rules and regulations that protect our residents,” Ward said. “Repetitive and ineffective rules place burdens on employers without enhancing public safety and we need to remove them to make Pennsylvania competitive with other states.

The bill is now headed to the state House of Representatives for a vote.