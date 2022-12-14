HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Sen. John DiSanto (R-Dauphin) on Wednesday announced the awarding of $5.3 million in state grants to help police departments in Dauphin County purchase new equipment and make other upgrades to better protect communities.

“Our local police face a wide range of challenges every day and deserve the latest equipment and resources to help them protect our communities,” DiSanto said. “I’m thankful to see this recently created supplemental law enforcement funding being used in the 15th Senate District.”

As quoted in the release, the following police departments were awarded grants:

Derry Township ($115,008) for automatic license plate readers, GrayKey digital forensics access tool, Axiom forensics analysis tool, and training to utilize the digital forensics equipment.

Harrisburg City ($2.2 million) for body-worn cameras, license plate readers, laser scanner, community service aides, an evidence technician, retention bonuses and an officer wellness program.

Highspire Borough ($65,078) for portable radios and associated software, laptops and tablets, and associated software.

Lower Paxton Township ($874,973) for records management system upgrade, license plate reader system, a co-responder position, a forensic staff position, and interview room cameras.

Lower Swatara Township ($102,716) for retention bonuses, laptops, a mental health co-responder, partial police academy tuition fees, and recruitment bonuses.

Middletown Borough ($41,562) for a stationary multi-camera license plate reader system and mobile data terminals for police vehicles.



Penbrook Borough ($210,238) for a part-time civilian accreditation manager, portable radios, mobile radios, and associated installation and equipment costs.



Steelton Borough ($105,712) for office computers and monitors, software upgrades, in-car computers, associated costs, tablets, office laptops, a parking enforcement officer, and an officer wellness program.

Susquehanna Township ($1 million) for the purchase and implementation of a new motor vehicle recorder and body-worn camera system, upgrade to the server/cloud retention systems, forensic cellular equipment, and the installation and implementation of license plate recognition devices.

Swatara Township ($549,016) for a hard drive for data storage, drying cabinets, surveillance cameras, bodyworn cameras, cellular phone analytical equipment, license plate readers, tablets, radios, a portable fingerprint scanner, an officer wellness program, additional training for officers.

The grants were awarded as part of the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program which has been administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.