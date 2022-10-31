LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school.

Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.

“Funding is the number one thing that goes to their ability to run a classroom, to have the space and hire personnel that are a part of that. Our goal is as long as there are waiting lists, we have a lot more work to do,” said Senator Scott Martin.

This was made possible by the inclusion of $79 million in additional pre-kindergarten funding that was agreed to in the 2022-2023 state budget.

In the state of Pennsylvania, school districts are not required to offer preschool classes and parents don’t have to enroll their children in those programs.