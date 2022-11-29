A year-long investigation revealed striking irregularities concerning the test results at a Florida high school. (Getty Images)

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 school year’s state-level assessments.

The standardized testing results include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams.

Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says Pennsylvania is “not yet seeing test results at pre-pandemic levels” but that students are improving.

“We know that assessments show point-in-time data that does not reflect the full scope of learning happening in classrooms across the commonwealth, and we expect student performance will continue to improve as students and educators proceed with a more normalized, uninterrupted year of in-person learning.”

Those interested in looking up how their school did can visit FutureReadyPA.org and search for their school.

The statewide average for eligible test takers in grades 3-11 who were proficient or advanced in English Language Arts/Literature was 54.1%, below the statewide’s 2030 goal of 81.1%.

More than 15% of students were considered advanced in English language arts/literature.

In mathematics/Algebra, the statewide average for eligible test takers in grades 3-11 who were proficient or advanced was 35.7%, below the state’s 2030 goal of 71.8%

In the mathematics/algebra section, 14.6% of students statewide were considered advanced.

In science/biology, the statewide average for eligible test takers in grades 3-11 who were proficient or advanced was 54.4%, below the 2030 statewide goal of 83%. In this section, 23.8% of students were considered advanced.

Here are examples of local results for Midstate schools

Big Spring High School

Cedar Crest High School

Central Dauphin East Senior High School

Central Dauphin Senior High School

Central York High School

East Juniata Junior Senior High School

Gettysburg Area High School

Harrisburg City High School

McCaskey High School – Lancaster School District

West Perry Senior High School

Information on every school that participated in statewide assessments can be found on the FutureReadyPA website. Additional information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs are on the Department of Education’s website.