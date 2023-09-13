CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Pennsylvania State Constable is facing over 600 charges relating to human trafficking, according to police.

Chambersburg Police say the arrest of Timothy Raye Heefner, 64, of Chambersburg, comes after a two-year investigation conducted by Chambersburg Police and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In July 2021, police said there was a report about Heefner’s alleged crimes and in Jan. 2023, the case was brought to the Franklin County Investigative Grand Jury.

On Sept. 8, a presentment was requested for charges to be filed:

58 counts of trafficking in individuals

58 counts of involuntary servitude

58 counts of sexual extortion

58 counts of criminal use of a communication facility

58 counts of prostitution and related offenses

41 counts of criminal attempt— of sexual extortion

41 counts of criminal attempt to commit trafficking

41 counts of criminal attempt — involuntary servitude

41 counts of criminal attempt– prostitution and related offenses

1 count of rape

1 count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

1 count of sexual assault

1 count of criminal attempt– unlawful contact with minor

1 count of corruption of minors

Timothy Heefner, mugshot via Chambersburg police

According to court documents, Heefner also faces misdemeanor charges that include counts of corruption of minors, over 50 counts of indecent assault, 41 counts of official oppression, 41 counts of criminal attempt– official oppression, and a count of indecent exposure.

Heefner is currently locked up in Franklin County Jail with bail set at $1,250,000.

An investigation is still ongoing and police are asking for anyone who has been victimized to contact them.

According to the Pennsylvania State Constables Association, constables “have the authority in Pennsylvania to arrest by warrant anywhere in the Commonwealth, and to conduct warrantless arrests for felonies and breaches of the peace committed in their presence, including warrantless arrests for felony violations of the drug laws.”

A request for comment was also submitted to the Pennsylvania State Constables Association on Wednesday night.

abc27 News is working to learn more for this story and will have the latest information as it becomes available.