DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are expanding their law and leadership academy to get more troopers in the ranks.

The program, which has been offered in Wilkes-Barre, is now adding a program in Hershey this year.

The 10-week program is designed for anyone 18 years or older with an interest in becoming a trooper.

“So we are hoping with this program, if we get them early where we can mentor them through our process and make sure they have the prerequisites that are required to get on with our position. And get them prepared physically and mentally,” said Trooper Clint Long with the PSP.

The program runs twice a week and is free. Applications are being accepted through April 14.

For more information, call 717-497-4577.