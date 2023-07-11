NEWVILE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, along with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) have announced an initiative to curb crashes along Interstate 81.

State Police joined the FMSCA and other state agencies to conduct extra patrols and more proactive traffic enforcement along the whole length of Interstate 81 over the summer months.

State Police said that during two five-day periods of enforcement periods in June, 1,322 traffic citations and 1,119 written warnings. In addition, 299 commercial vehicles were inspected.

“Remember that when you’re passing commercial vehicles, avoid hanging in their blind spots and give ample space in front of the vehicle before completing your pass,” Major Robert Krol, Director of the PSP Bureau of Patrol said. “These vehicles often weigh 80,000 pounds or more, and the stopping distance is about three times that of a passenger vehicle.