STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say troopers are assisting with a structure fire in Strasburg Township.

Firefighters were called to Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn on Hartman Bridge Road near Sight & Sound Theatres around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline.

LNP reports that Clair Zeager, one of the owners of Hershey Farm, said the fire started as an employee was conducting roof work on the restaurant, which was closed Tuesday, and the glue he was using caught fire.

The fire began above the restaurant and spread to the gift shop and offices, according to LNP. LNP also says the roof over one of the dining sections collapsed.

State Police ask people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.